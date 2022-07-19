Letter of Credence, 19 July 2022

The Government has appointed Mr Anil Kumar Nayar as Singapore’s next High Commissioner to Australia and Mrs Rosa Huey Daniel as Singapore’s next Non-Resident Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Mr Anil Kumar Nayar will be appointed as the next Singapore High Commissioner to Australia in August 2022.

Mr Nayar joined the Foreign Service in June 1993 and oversaw the North America portfolio from 1993 to 1994, followed by the Indonesia portfolio from 1994 to 1995. His first overseas posting was to the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta as First Secretary from 1995 to 2000. On his return to headquarters, he was assigned to the Southeast Asia Directorate where he held various appointments between 2000 to 2006, from Senior Assistant Director to Director. Thereafter, Mr Nayar was appointed as Singapore’s Ambassador to Belgium with concurrent accreditation to the European Communities, the Netherlands and Luxembourg from November 2006 to April 2012. Mr Nayar was subsequently appointed as Singapore’s Ambassador to Indonesia from June 2012 to July 2022.



Mr Nayar graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science, Second Class Honours (Upper Division) from the National University of Singapore in 1993, and a Master of Arts (International Public Policy) from Johns Hopkins University, United States of America in 2001.



Mr Nayar was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) by the Singapore Government in 2005. This was followed by the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2008 in recognition of his work as the Co-Agent for Singapore’s case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Pedra Branca. Mr Nayar was also awarded the Long Service Medal in 2016.



Mr Nayar is married to Madam Chan Peck See.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

Mrs Rosa Huey Daniel is currently Chief Executive Officer of the National Arts Council and Dean, Culture Academy of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY). She is also a Board Member of the National Gallery of Singapore and The Esplanade Company Limited.



Mrs Daniel is an experienced civil servant and strong supporter of the arts and culture. She was previously Deputy Secretary (Culture) at MCCY where she oversaw policy formulation and implementation in the Arts and Culture Sector. She was also Chief Executive Officer of the National Heritage Board where she played a key role in developing the heritage landscape in Singapore.



Mrs Daniel was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2005, the Long Service Medal in 2012 and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2018.



Mrs Daniel graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom in 1985. She is married to Mr Patrick Daniel and they have two children.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

