Recession Fears Loom, but the Industrial Private Cellular Market is Full Steam Ahead post-COVID
The annual Industrial Private Cellular market will hit $4.1 billion in 2027CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a temporary stall during the early days of COVID, the Industrial Private Cellular market growth has returned according to a new report from industry authorities Mobile Experts.
According to the report, Industrial Private Cellular equipment, including infrastructure and device sales, will grow at a healthy 19% annual growth rate, elevating the market to the range of $4.1 billion by 2027. This represents just 27% of the overall private wireless technologies market, indicating even more room for growth in areas served by Wi-Fi, LMR, and other non-3GPP technologies.
“Industrial Private Cellular is without a doubt a market to watch,” commented Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts Inc. “Fast-paced and robust, the private network industry still has challenges to overcome, but we see many favorable market developments that will fuel future growth. We also see key stakeholders that include mobile infrastructure vendors, network operators, cloud providers, and IT vendors working together to pre-integrate network solutions and form channel partnerships to remove pain points for enterprises that are unfamiliar with private mobile networks.”
The public sector, transportation, and utility are the top three leading vertical sectors of the $1.7 billion infrastructure and device equipment market in 2022, Mobile Experts reports. The number of enterprises and private networks in these sectors are relatively fewer, but the larger program budgets make these attractive industries compared to smaller campus network projects in other sectors. Plus, Mobile Experts has observed robust market activities in the manufacturing sector as automotive and electronic manufacturers trial and begin to roll out production networks. Overall, Mobile Experts sees manufacturing as the market’s fastest-growing segment, and it’s making a clear break for the top of the market.
“Including network and application software and services, we estimate the total industrial private cellular equipment and services market will reach just below $5.0 billion in 2022. Global inflation and macroeconomic conditions will have an impact on the mobile undstry from 2022 to 2024, but we remain enthusiastic about the Industrial Private Cellular market. Higher interest rates may slow some investments, but gaining operational efficiency through reliable private cellular networks is a major motivation for enterprises heavily investing in automation, leading to robust growth despite difficult economic conditions,” said Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Industrial Private Cellular, Edge, Private Enterprise, Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, ORAN, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.
