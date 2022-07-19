First to Market with UNLIMITED File Size Sharing: Mercury Workspace UCC Wins the Race Again
Kyle Bebee, Secured Communications Chief Product Officer
Secured Communications Announces Market “Game Changer” For Corporates and The Public Sector
With Mercury Workspace, business executives have a solution to keep sensitive files secure...Being able to share files of unlimited size, completely securely, is a game changer in the market.”RENO, NEVADA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra-secured communications and collaboration (UCC) platform Mercury Workspace, powered by Secured Communications, has today announced it is the first in the world to offer UNLIMITED file size transfer within its fully secured and encrypted platform.
— Kyle Bebee, Chief Product Officer Secured Communications
This comes just six months since the company announced it was the world’s FIRST to offer the highest possible security, messaging layer security (MLS) among UCC competitors.
On announcing the introduction of unlimited size file sharing, Secured Communications’ Chief Product Officer Kyle Bebee said, “Businesses have had to adopt a work-from-anywhere and work-on-any-device environment, which has raised many concerns around the security of day-to-day file sharing over public networks and non-work issued devices. As security breaches skyrocket, business executives are desperately looking for a secure solution.
With Mercury Workspace, business executives have a solution to keep sensitive files secure. No matter where you are sending a file on Mercury Workspace it is always fully protected using end-to-end-encryption (E2EE). Being able to share files of unlimited size, completely securely, is a game changer in the market.”
Secured Communications is the leading global technology company specializing in safeguarding communications that has been trusted by counterterrorism professionals, security professionals and corporations worldwide for the past six years.
Mercury Workspace is how smart business communicates. It offers its full suite of productivity tools including fully encrypted messaging, unlimited size file sharing and HD video conferencing, all secured using state of the art MLS and multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques to verify user identity, allowing businesses increased productivity and ease-of-use to keep their day-to-day businesses operations more secure and productive than ever before.
When asked her thoughts on the file sharing feature in Mercury Workspace, Certified Public Account Janet Coonrad said, "I often need to send and receive very large files to and from clients that are highly confidential, such as financial information that absolutely must remain private. It’s great to have the ability to transfer files easily via Mercury Workspace and even better to be confident that they are always 100% protected.”
Files, once uploaded, are stored, always encrypted, in the cloud so they are readily available for authorized devices only. Mercury Workspace does not limit users to a specific file size when uploading files, allowing very large files to be shared from anywhere. The drag and drop feature within the platform allows files to be uploaded and shared in the protected environment, with ease. Additionally, Mercury Workspace retains the critical integrity of original uploaded files without compressing which damages the files, thus retaining the quality of the document, unlike other platforms in the marketplace.
Notes to Editors:
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
Mercury Workspace, powered by Secured Communications is How Smart Business Communicates, allowing users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files of unlimited size seamlessly, all within a single application interface in confidence with confidence, every time.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class personalized support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information.
Secured Communications prides itself on being a socially responsible company dedicated to improving security measures both near and far. Our Global Responsibility Initiative is founded on a grant program that expands our commitment to law enforcement, global intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies worldwide.
Online demonstrations of the new technology are available to businesses and organizations globally at: https://securedcommunications.com/requestdemo.html.
For more information, visit: https://www.mercuryworkspace.com/.
