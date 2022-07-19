Secretary of State’s Office Updates PAC Filing Guidelines

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 19, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— In recent months, the Secretary of State’s Office has received several questions relating to the campaign finance reporting requirements for federal Political Action Committees (PACs) that influence an election for state or local offices in Alabama.

Working in conjunction with the Alabama Ethics Commission, the Secretary of State’s Office has updated its PAC Filing Guidelines to clarify the rules governing federal PACs.

The updated guidelines provide that all PACs that raise or spend money to influence an election for a state or local office, including federal PACs reporting to the Federal Elections Commission, must register and file campaign finance reports in compliance with the Alabama Fair Campaign Practice Act (FCPA).

Additionally, the Alabama Ethics Commission has interpretive authority regarding questions pertaining to the FCPA. Therefore, any interested parties seeking an official opinion on their obligation to file FCPA reports should contact the Alabama Ethics Commission.

If you need more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

