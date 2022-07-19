Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,517 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State’s Office Updates PAC Filing Guidelines

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 19, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— In recent months, the Secretary of State’s Office has received several questions relating to the campaign finance reporting requirements for federal Political Action Committees (PACs) that influence an election for state or local offices in Alabama.

Working in conjunction with the Alabama Ethics Commission, the Secretary of State’s Office has updated its PAC Filing Guidelines to clarify the rules governing federal PACs.

The updated guidelines provide that all PACs that raise or spend money to influence an election for a state or local office, including federal PACs reporting to the Federal Elections Commission, must register and file campaign finance reports in compliance with the Alabama Fair Campaign Practice Act (FCPA).

Additionally, the Alabama Ethics Commission has interpretive authority regarding questions pertaining to the FCPA. Therefore, any interested parties seeking an official opinion on their obligation to file FCPA reports should contact the Alabama Ethics Commission.  

If you need more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

 

###

You just read:

Secretary of State’s Office Updates PAC Filing Guidelines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.