Fannex and FanReach Announce Integrated Sports Engagement Platform
New Combined Analytics Solution Enables Ownership of the Direct-to-Consumer Relationship
This data-driven solution is at the heart of helping our customers maximize the benefit of owning the direct-to-consumer relationship.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fannex the recognized leader in sports gaming and engagement platforms and FanReach the leader in enterprise mobile sports marketing platforms is announcing their partnership to bring an integrated solution to teams, leagues, and venues worldwide. Through this partnership, Fannex and FanReach offer a single integrated platform whose applications deliver a seamless gaming experience for the fans. Additionally, digital marketing groups will leverage a comprehensive set of integrated data and analytics tools to precisely target their fans with offers that provide rich engagement experiences and new commerce offers based on what they are learning about their fans’ behaviors in real-time.
— Kemal Leslie, CEO of Fannex
Gabriel Smallman, CEO of FanReach, says, “The market has told us that they appreciate the convenience of acquiring essential applications from a single supplier, however, customers are growing frustrated to find later they need to purchase costly add-on applications to fill the gaps left by the original platform. Single platform vendors are often spread too thin, being all things to all people, and the products lack responsive support from actual subject matter experts. This is why Fannex and FanReach offer the best of both worlds; the integrated platform backed by a single point of contact for support developed by expert engineers and subject experts that provide the best solutions in the marketplace.”
Leagues, teams, and venues will have the opportunity to purchase this best-of-breed platform from a single source, which includes a completely integrated solution, full implementation services and a single point of contact for front-line support. As an added benefit, subject matter experts on the champions success team, work directly with customers to leverage the full power of the engagement analytics solution to fine-tune creative offers that span ticketing, contactless commerce, and rewards to drive a richer, more exciting fan experience.
“We are excited about the value we will bring our customers by tightly integrating our superior fan engagement platform with the new marketing automation and analytics platform developed by FanReach. This will dramatically grow the acquisition of new fans and increase engagement and loyalty from existing fans, driving additional revenue and sponsorship opportunities. This data-driven solution is at the heart of helping our customers maximize the benefit of owning the direct-to-consumer relationship.” says Kemal Leslie, CEO of Fannex.
The integrated platform that offers increased fan engagement with an enriched gaming experience is available now. Customers can learn more about FanReach at fanreach.io and Fannex at fannexlive.com
ABOUT FANREACH
With a deep-seated 14+ year history in sports mobile application development and rooted in customer service, FanReach is dedicated to the success of its partners by delivering an enterprise-class mobile sports platform that brings to life the most advanced audience segmentation, business intelligence and personalization technology to acquire, engage and monetize fans.
Ginger Brehl
FanReach
+1 843-267-2075
email us here