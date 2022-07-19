State Agencies Encourage Nominations for S.C. Environmental Awareness Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 19, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― South Carolina state agencies are seeking nominations for an award to recognize individuals who do extraordinary work advocating for our state’s natural environment. Nominations for the South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award are currently being accepted through Aug. 12, 2022.

The South Carolina General Assembly established the South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award, now in its 30th year, during the 1992 legislative session to recognize outstanding contributions made toward the protection, conservation, and improvement of South Carolina’s natural resources.

Each year, residents are encouraged to submit nominations that are then reviewed by an awards committee comprised of representatives from the S.C. Forestry Commission, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, and S.C. Sea Grant Consortium. The committee considers several factors when reviewing nominations, including excellence in innovation, leadership, and accomplishments that influence positive changes affecting the state’s natural air, land, water and coastal resources.

Additional information, including nomination guidelines, the application form, and a list of previous award winners, is available at scdhec.gov/SCEAA.

