Imperial Pro Inspection Streamlines Builder Warranty Inspections
Imperial Pro's warranty inspection process is now streamlined to add more value and save clients money.
Our family needed peace of mind as our one year warranty was coming to an end. He was thorough and very professional throughout the inspection. He provided great service and a pleasant experience! ”SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES , July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BUILDER WARRANTY INSPECTIONS
— Super Mia, Satisfied Customer
The builder warranty expiration marks the final opportunity to identify, document, and inform your builder of items that need repair or adjustment. Imperial Pro Inspection specializes in working with buyers of new homes whose warranty is coming to an end. Imperial Pro's detailed and thorough inspection can reveal items that are not performing their intended function and need repair.
New home buyers should schedule their warranty inspection at least a month before the end of your 1 or 2 year builder warranty. This will give homeowners the time they need to coordinate and discuss their professional report with their new home warranty provider. Waiting until the last minute can force homeowners into a disadvantaged position.
STREAMLINED INSPECTION PROCESS
Imperial Pro Inspection understands that being inside of occupied homes is a BIG inconvenience. The Imperial Pro warranty inspection process is streamlined to get the inspector in-and-out faster and they passed the savings to the client. Imperial Pro Inspection offers the BEST warranty inspection pricing among reputable home inspection companies in the industry. Homeowners should schedule their professional builder warranty inspection with Imperial Pro while availability last.
WHAT’S INCLUDED
✔ZIPLEVEL Foundation Inspection
✔Roof Covering & Attic Structure
✔Heating & Cooling Systems
✔Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing
✔Craftsmanship & Waterproofing
BUILDER STRUCTURAL WARRANTY INSPECTIONS
The most important phase of the new construction process is the structural warranty inspection. Most structural defects in new construction homes occur within the first 10 years and are usually foundation related issues. This is why most builders have a 10-year warranty on major structural defects such as adverse foundation performance. All new construction homes should have their foundations inspected well before the expiration of the 10-year structural warranty, even if there is no visible evidence of foundation issues as movement can be unnoticeable to the untrained eye. Homeowners need a professional foundation inspection by a reputable and unbiased inspection company like Imperial Pro.
WHY IMPERIAL PRO
✔Professional Foundation Inspection
✔ZIPLEVEL Foundation Elevation Survey
✔Inspection Report w/ Foundation Elevation Plots
✔Professional Performance Opinion
✔Annual Foundation Maintenance Plan
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC was awarded the Best of Porch Award for 2020. These winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include outstanding customer reviews, both on Porch and around the web, as well as a track record of consistently high response rates to customer requests. Additional Award requirements include quality credentials (being licensed, bonded and insured where required) and having few or zero unresolved customer complaints.
Imperial Pro Inspection is licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission and performs hundreds of home inspections annually. Imperial Pro proudly provides new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area.
Neil Arnold
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC
+1 281-715-9755
