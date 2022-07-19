Gummies and chews available Aug. 1 for medical cannabis patients

News Release

July 19, 2022



Patients registered in Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program will be eligible to buy gummies and chews from the state’s medical cannabis dispensaries starting Aug. 1.

In preparation for the change, registered patients who are interested in these medical cannabis products can make an appointment for a consultation with a medical cannabis dispensary pharmacist to get pre-approved to buy gummies and chews on Aug. 1.

“The state’s medical cannabis program continues to respond to the needs of patients, and gummies and chews may be useful options for those who may have difficulty swallowing pills or tablets, do not want to smoke medical cannabis, or don’t like the taste of other forms of medicine,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

These medical cannabis gummies and chews are separate from the recently authorized hemp-derived edible cannabinoid products regulated by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.

Under the guidelines of the state’s medical cannabis program, consultations are required when a patient changes the type of medical cannabis they receive. Both medical cannabis manufacturers are currently scheduling consultations. Patients should visit their dispensary’s website for details (see Green Goods or RISE dispensaries).

Scheduling an appointment at a medical cannabis dispensary ahead of Aug. 1 is strongly recommended.

The newest options for medical cannabis patients were approved last year during the Minnesota Department of Health’s annual petition and comment process to solicit public input on potential qualifying medical conditions and delivery methods for medicine for the Medical Cannabis Program. This year’s petition process is accepting petitions through July 31 (see Petitions Process for Adding Qualifying Medical Conditions, Delivery Methods).

To become a patient in the Medical Cannabis Program, a person has to be certified by a participating health care practitioner for at least one of 17 qualifying medical conditions. More information on the enrollment process is available on the Office of Medical Cannabis website.

Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program added dried flower as an option for patients 21 and older, effective March 1 this year. Enrollment in the program has steadily increased since the program was launched in 2015, according to the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Dashboard.

