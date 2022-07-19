Submit Release
'For My Daughter' winner at NYCindieFF in New York

Award mid-length film at 2022 edition of Independent Film Festival

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The film FOR MY DAUGHTER by Californian filmmaker Fernando Rodriguez has won the award for Best Mid-Length Film at the 2022 edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.

FOR MY DAUGHTER is about a newly married couple from a small town in Mexico, that decides to make the journey north to the U.S. for a better life. Emma is young and pregnant. She will follow her husband anywhere. Leo wants to give his daughter a better life in America. Many from this small town have taken this same journey, it is a rite of passage for many here. These people are hard-working, church going country folk. They live off the land, but some take the challenge to make a better life for their families. Sometimes it works and sometimes it does not.
Once in the US, Leo questions what type of life he is giving his daughter, Luciana. Without family, illegals living in a foreign country, this couple will be forced to confront the choices they have made.

According to the jury of the NYC Independent Film Festival this film is very powerful, moving and touching. An interesting story about illegals trying to seek a better life in America.

The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.

Dennis Cieri
Cieri Media International Corp
+1 917-763-2428
