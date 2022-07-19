Country Music Star Amy Scruggs Interviewed on Special Episode of “The Love Cast with Jamal” Podcast
The Revealing Episode Drops on Thursday, July 18 on Major Podcast PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country music star Amy Scruggs will be interviewed on Amazon best-selling author and life coach’s Jamal Jivanjee podcast, “The Love Cast with Jamal.” The release of a special episode of the podcast premieres on Thursday, July 21. “The Love Cast with Jamal” is a bi-weekly podcast that features informative interviews related to consciousness, relationships, spirituality, personal empowerment, mental health and religious deconstruction.
From overcoming homelessness to emerging as a major force in country music, the wife and mother of six has opened for many artists including Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Phil Vassar and Little Texas. Moved by her story, Jamal Jivanjee is excited to feature such a powerful and inspiring artist on his show.
After years of performing for the military and veteran community, Amy continues to empower others to support the men and women of our armed forces. From 2009-2012 she was honored to be the spokesperson for the American Veterans of California (AMVETS).
Her new single "What if it all goes right" is now available on all streaming platforms and on the top of radio charts worldwide.
“Amy’s story is the embodiment of the main message in my book ‘Living for a Living,’” explains Jamal. “You won’t feel fulfilled if you’re just existing to pay the bills. You need to break free of that cycle, give back when you can and truly find joy in your life. Amy’s story is truly miraculous and she is an example for all of us on how to find peace and serve others.”
Jamal latest book, from boutique Christian publisher Quoir, “Living for a Living,” explores the essence of what it means to transition beyond a survival based focus in life to being present and appreciative. The message of the book strives to serve as an invitation into a world where living for a living isn’t the exception, it’s the rule.
The interview with Amy Scruggs on “The Love Cast with Jamal” will be available beginning Thursday, July 21 on www.jamaljivanjee.com as well as all major podcast platforms.
About Jamal Jivanjee
Jamal Jivanjee is an Amazon best-selling author, podcaster, and full-time life coach. Jamal is an author with over twenty years of experience working with people in various stages of personal struggle and challenges. After traveling to many cultures around the globe, and now as a full-time life coach, Jamal has discovered the common roots of human suffering along with the sustainable solutions required to help people become liberated and empowered. Jamal is passionate about serving individuals, couples, and groups on the path toward enlightenment, wholeness, and liberation.
With his book, “Living for a Living: Moving From a Mindset of Survival to An Economy of Love,” Jamal continues his quest to help people set a clear intention for their lives. By helping to identify and clear systems of belief that create fear, disharmony, and disease, Jamal seeks to restore awareness of the unitive divine flow of abundance.
Learn more about Jamal by visiting www.jamaljivanjee.com. “Living for a Living” is available on Amazon and in-store at Barnes and Noble.
