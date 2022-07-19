Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 1
07-11-22
Trooper Travis Chapman stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Blue Hill. As a result of the stop, the operator Cynthia Carter (35) of Sedgwick was summonsed for Operating After Suspension.
07-12-22
Trooper Kim Summonsed Nicholas Tremblay (36) of Robbinston for Failure to Report by Quickest Means after his vehicle was discovered on the Ridge Road in Robbinston (7/5/2022) in a ditch with damage.
07-13-22
Trooper Travis Chapman stopped a vehicle an expired inspection sticker in Deer Isle. As a result of the stop, the operator Michael Samperi (40) of Sedgwick was summonsed for Failing to Register a Vehicle Greater than 150 days.
07-14-22
Trooper Travis Chapman stopped a vehicle for an expired inspection sticker in Stonington. As a result of the stop, the operator Joseph Delaney (50) of Sedgwick was summonsed for Operating Without a License and Attaching False Plates.
07-17-22
Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Lisa Guerra (59) of Weston for Operating After Suspension-Failure to Comply with a Medical Evaluation Request after a traffic stop for speed in Danforth.