# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

07-11-22

Trooper Travis Chapman stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Blue Hill. As a result of the stop, the operator Cynthia Carter (35) of Sedgwick was summonsed for Operating After Suspension.

07-12-22

Trooper Kim Summonsed Nicholas Tremblay (36) of Robbinston for Failure to Report by Quickest Means after his vehicle was discovered on the Ridge Road in Robbinston (7/5/2022) in a ditch with damage.

07-13-22

Trooper Travis Chapman stopped a vehicle an expired inspection sticker in Deer Isle. As a result of the stop, the operator Michael Samperi (40) of Sedgwick was summonsed for Failing to Register a Vehicle Greater than 150 days.

07-14-22

Trooper Travis Chapman stopped a vehicle for an expired inspection sticker in Stonington. As a result of the stop, the operator Joseph Delaney (50) of Sedgwick was summonsed for Operating Without a License and Attaching False Plates.

07-17-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Lisa Guerra (59) of Weston for Operating After Suspension-Failure to Comply with a Medical Evaluation Request after a traffic stop for speed in Danforth.