Craddock Selected to Serve on ASAE Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Craddock, Vice President of Government Relations for Organization Management Group (OMG) and Director of Legislative Strategies Group (LSG) has been invited to serve for a second term as a member of the ASAE 2022-2023 Government Relations and Advocacy Professionals Advisory Council (GRAPAC). He will work with GRAPAC during his one-year term to help provide educational government relations and advocacy content and build relationships that enhance the effectiveness of associations and their professionals. Over the past year, he has served on the Council’s State and Local Subcommittee, and in August, he will be part of panel presentation entitled “How State and Local Legislative/Regulatory Advocacy Can Build Association Value" at the ASAE 2022 Annual Meeting in Nashville.
Organization Management Group Inc. (OMG) provides management and administrative services to associations, societies and other nonprofit and for-profit organizations, and serves organizations on the local, state, regional and national levels on a full-service or project basis. The firm, with offices in Richmond, Chesapeake, and Washington, DC, is one of only 12 companies worldwide to hold a Charter accreditation from AMC Institute, the global trade association representing the association management company industry.
