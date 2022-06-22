Hugh Keogh, President Emeritus of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Retires from OMG Advisory Board
Longtime President of Virginia Chamber of Commerce Recognized for Service to Association Management Company
Hugh has been a valued member of the Board, applying his extensive experience and knowledge to our decision-making processes. His strategic leadership and insights have been vital to OMG.”CHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 10 years of service, Hugh Keogh has retired from the Organization Management Group (OMG) Board of Directors. “Hugh has been a valued member of the Board, applying his extensive experience and knowledge to our decision-making processes. His strategic leadership and insights have been vital to OMG,” said OMG President Mike Reitelbach, CAE, RCE.
— Mike Reitelbach
Keogh was President of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, one of the state’s largest and broadest based statewide business advocacy organizations, from 1992 to 2010. During his tenure, Virginia was named the #1 state in the nation for business four years in a row by Forbes.com. He came to the Chamber following a twenty-year career in economic development culminating in the position of Director of the Virginia Department of Economic Development from 1987-1992. A former naval officer, he served with distinction in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam and in the Persian Gulf.
“It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve on the board of OMG,” said Keogh. “I have fully enjoyed working with Mike Reitelbach who is an accomplished leader and will take the organization to even greater heights. The future is bright for OMG."
In 2007, Keogh was appointed by Governor Tim Kaine to the board of directors of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. He also served on the Virginia Workforce Council and on the board of directors of the Virginia Economic Developers Association and as a past president of the VCU Alumni Association. Over the years he has served on the boards of many civic and public interest groups in Virginia, including the Virginia Public Safety Foundation, the World Affairs Council of Greater Richmond, the Virginia Athletics Foundation, the Virginia War Memorial Education Foundation and the Virginia Council for Economic Education. He has also chaired the statewide leadership program LEAD Virginia, as well as an ad hoc business coalition entitled Virginians for Reliable Energy.
Organization Management Group Inc. (OMG) provides management and administrative services to associations, societies and other nonprofit and for-profit organizations, and serves organizations on the local, state, regional and national levels on a full-service or project basis. The firm, with offices in Richmond, Chesapeake, and Washington, DC, is one of only 14 companies worldwide to hold a Charter accreditation from AMC Institute, the global trade association representing the association management company industry.
