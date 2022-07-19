Karen Gould, CVEP, Joins Organization Management Group
Conferences and Conventions Coordinator Offers 18 Years' ExperienceCHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Gould, CVEP, has joined Organization Management Group (OMG) as a Conferences and Conventions Coordinator, with her current responsibilities including management of national and regional conventions, tradeshows and virtual events for multiple clients. Karen has 18 years in the event industry coordinating corporate, social, and non-profit events. Karen started her event planning career at USAA, coordinating employee events, then went on to work with several corporate and nonprofit organizations planning in person and virtual events. She holds several certificates in Virtual, Hybrid and Event Management through Cvent and EventBank as well as the Certified Virtual Events Producer Certification (CVEP).
Organization Management Group Inc. (OMG) provides management and administrative services to associations, societies and other nonprofit and for-profit organizations, and serves organizations on the local, state, regional and national levels on a full-service or project basis. The firm, with offices in Richmond, Chesapeake, and Washington, DC, is one of only 12 companies worldwide to hold a Charter accreditation from AMC Institute, the global trade association representing the association management company industry.
Lisa Noon
Organization Management Group
+1 757-652-3634
LNOON@MANAGEGROUP.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn