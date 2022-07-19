International Chiropractors Association Welcomes Two New Members of the Board of Directors
The ICA Board will greatly benefit from the addition of Dr. Charmaine Herman and the return of Dr. George Curry. I look forward to working with them to advocate for chiropractic around the world.”FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Thursday, the International Chiropractors Association (ICA) Board of Directors welcomed two new members. Having been elected in April, Charmaine A. Herman, MA, DC of Atlanta, Georgia and George B. Curry, DC, FICA, DACS of Windsor, Connecticut was sworn in for 3-year terms.
— Dr. Selina Sigafoose Jackson, ICA President
A highly accomplished academician and practitioner, Dr. Charmaine Herman is the daughter of Jamaican immigrants. She holds two Bachelor degrees, a Master’s degree, and a Graduate Certificate in Women’s Studies from the University of South Carolina. In 2009, she earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic and has advanced post graduate training in the Blair Upper Cervical Technique.. Dr. Herman is now on faculty at Life University as an Associate Professor in the College of Chiropractic’s Division of Clinical Sciences. Dr. Herman actively engages with students outside the classroom as club advisor for the Blair UC Technique Club, and the Student American Black Chiropractic Association (SABCA).
At Life University, Dr. Herman is the secretary for the Diversity Committee, a member of the Black Faculty and Staff Association, Black Affairs Council, Rank and Promotion Procedural Committee, Title IX Review Board and Conduct Review Board. She is also the cultural competency trainer for the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI). In 2016, she was recipient of the Chiropractor of the Year award by the Blair UC Society. In 2019, she was awarded Upper Cervical Researcher of the Year by the ICA Council on Upper Cervical Care.
Dr. Herman has also been awarded the Faculty Excellence award from four COC graduating classes. In 2020, she received the Vulcan Materials Teaching Excellence Award that recognizes an outstanding faculty member who demonstrates strong academic skills in the classroom and provides leadership and support in other areas of campus life. Additionally, in 2018 she was presented with the Life University Club Advisor of the Year award. In 2022, Dr. Herman received the first Diversity Champion Award from Life University Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODEI). member of the Diversity committee of the Georgia Chiropractic Association (GCA) and the American Black Chiropractic Association (ABCA).
Dr. Herman is the co-owner and Clinic Director of Agape Upper Cervical Health Center, Inc. in Alpharetta, Georgia where she provides chiropractic care to patients of the greater Atlanta area. In 2018, she was recognized as one of the Top Chiropractors in Atlanta by Atlanta Magazine. An avid researcher, Dr. Herman has published multiple upper cervical chiropractic case studies and cultural competence in chiropractic education research articles. She has presented research at the International Research and Philosophy Symposium (IRAPS); the Blair Upper Cervical Chiropractic Society National Convention; the Association of Chiropractic Colleges Research Agenda Conference (ACC-RAC); and at the ICA Council on Upper Cervical Care forums.
Dr. George Curry is returning to the ICA Board where he previously served as president from 2015 to 2019. Dr. Curry completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Connecticut and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1982. He has additional post graduate training where he earned his diplomate in Applied Chiropractic Science and the Legion of Chiropractic Philosophy. He was inducted into the Fellows of the ICA in 1992.
Dr. Curry is the owner and director of three chiropractic clinics in Connecticut. He is Chairman Emeritus of the Chiropractic Council of Connecticut and serves as an Extended Faulty member for Palmer College, Logan College, and Life University.
In addition to his chiropractic practice, over the last 40 years, Dr. Curry has served as the Team Chiropractor to numerous professional sporting teams including, the Hartford Hellcats Professional Basketball, Connecticut Pride Professional Basketball, Hartford Sea Wolves Professional Arena Football, and the World Wrestling Entertainment.
Dr. Curry is the recipient of numerous awards during his career including the ICA State Leadership Award, the ICA Representative Assemblyman of the Year Award, the ICA Herman Ballard Service Award, twice elected as the Chiropractor of the Year. He has also been honored as the Chiropractor of the Year, Connecticut Chiropractic Council, 2000, the ICA Dr. Fred H. Barge Phoenix Award, the Florida Chiropractic Society Legacy Award 2018 and the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Award 2018.
ICA President, Dr. Selina Sigafoose Jackson stated, “the ICA Board will greatly benefit from the addition of Dr. Charmaine Herman and the return of Dr. George Curry. Both have a breadth and depth of expertise in chiropractic and are dedicated to the ICA mission to promote and protect chiropractic worldwide. I look forward to working alongside them in the coming years to raise awareness of the ICA, expand our membership, and advocate for chiropractic around the world.”
The International Chiropractors Association (ICA) is the oldest continuously active international chiropractic organization in the world. Founded in 1926 by Dr. B.J. Palmer, the ICA represents the chiropractic community, and supports and advances the interests of chiropractic, chiropractors, and the patients they serve through advocacy, research, and education. Throughout its long history, the ICA has continued to educate and inform the public, other health care professions, and health policy makers on the principles and definitions of chiropractic to foster clarity for a broader understanding and acceptance of the profession as a distinct healing philosophy, science, and art. To learn more about the ICA, please visit, https://www.chiropractic.org
Beth Clay
International Chiropractors Association
+1 202-498-4461
bclay@chiropractic.org