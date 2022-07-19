Ben Tuff Sets Out on Record Setting Swim of Narragansett Bay
MIDDLETOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Tuff will set out on a record-breaking 25-mile swim from Providence to Jamestown, Rhode Island on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Ben will enter the water at dawn (approximately 5:30 a.m.) at Fields Point in Providence, RI where he will begin his epic journey to raise money and awareness for Clean Ocean Access, an environmental non-profit located in Middletown, RI. The Ben Tuff - “Give Back Swim” will span an estimated 14 hours to complete and marks the third marathon swim that Tuff has participated in raising money for the ocean he loves.
Tuff has been training daily for the past year to build the strength and endurance he needs to complete this feat. This will not only be Tuff’s longest distance swim but he will be faced with the difficult currents and changing tides of Narragansett Bay. To date, Tuff has raised 60% of his 2022 fundraising goal of $100,000. Previously, Tuff raised $160,000 for Clean Ocean Access after swimming around Conanicut Island (Jamestown) in 2019 and from Block Island to Jamestown in 2021.
He is the first person in history to complete all three of these incredible achievements. “Ben’s dedication to Clean Ocean Access, as both our Board President and champion for our mission, is immeasurable. His determination and drive in and out of the water helps us advance our work to provide A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All.”, shares Pam Cook, Executive Director.
If you would like to support and get live updates on The Ben Tuff - “Give Back Swim”, please visit
www.cleanoceanaccess.org/ben-tuff-swim and follow @cleanoceanaccess on Instagram and Facebook.
Please contact Pam Cook, Executive Director of Clean Ocean Access, with media requests at
pam.cook@cleanoceanaccess.org or (401) 314-0548.
About Clean Ocean Access
Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All. Since we began in 2006, Clean Ocean Access has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. Clean Ocean Access is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. Our founding programs of CLEAN, OCEAN, and ACCESS focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Grounded by our values, Clean Ocean Access strives to achieve our vision through our mission: To inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors. For more information, please visit: www.cleanoceanaccess.org
Rose & Gold Agency
Ben will enter the water at dawn (approximately 5:30 a.m.) at Fields Point in Providence, RI where he will begin his epic journey to raise money and awareness for Clean Ocean Access, an environmental non-profit located in Middletown, RI. The Ben Tuff - “Give Back Swim” will span an estimated 14 hours to complete and marks the third marathon swim that Tuff has participated in raising money for the ocean he loves.
Tuff has been training daily for the past year to build the strength and endurance he needs to complete this feat. This will not only be Tuff’s longest distance swim but he will be faced with the difficult currents and changing tides of Narragansett Bay. To date, Tuff has raised 60% of his 2022 fundraising goal of $100,000. Previously, Tuff raised $160,000 for Clean Ocean Access after swimming around Conanicut Island (Jamestown) in 2019 and from Block Island to Jamestown in 2021.
He is the first person in history to complete all three of these incredible achievements. “Ben’s dedication to Clean Ocean Access, as both our Board President and champion for our mission, is immeasurable. His determination and drive in and out of the water helps us advance our work to provide A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All.”, shares Pam Cook, Executive Director.
If you would like to support and get live updates on The Ben Tuff - “Give Back Swim”, please visit
www.cleanoceanaccess.org/ben-tuff-swim and follow @cleanoceanaccess on Instagram and Facebook.
Please contact Pam Cook, Executive Director of Clean Ocean Access, with media requests at
pam.cook@cleanoceanaccess.org or (401) 314-0548.
About Clean Ocean Access
Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All. Since we began in 2006, Clean Ocean Access has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. Clean Ocean Access is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. Our founding programs of CLEAN, OCEAN, and ACCESS focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Grounded by our values, Clean Ocean Access strives to achieve our vision through our mission: To inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors. For more information, please visit: www.cleanoceanaccess.org
Rose & Gold Agency
Chelsea Swift
chelsea@roseandgold.com