Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Deliver Keynote at Content Marketing World 2022
World’s largest content marketing event returns to Cleveland in September
Hasan Minhaj is not afraid to take on tough cultural, political, and economic topics in an engaging, thought-provoking, and of course, humorous way.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj will deliver an entertaining keynote address at Content Marketing World 2022. The largest gathering of content marketers on the planet is September 13-16 in Cleveland Ohio, with a virtual event September 21-22.
— Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute.
Minhaj is best known for his breakout stand-up comedy special “Homecoming King” on Netflix as well as his critically acclaimed political satire series “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” which won a Peabody, Emmy, and Television Academy Honor. Previously, he was a senior correspondent at “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and headlined the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
He is the co-founder and CEO of 186K Films which is producing its first feature “For the Culture” with Amazon Studios. Minhaj is co-writing the script and will star in the film. He also had a recurring role on season two of the Apple TV+ hit drama, “The Morning Show.” And in 2019, he was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.
“I’m beyond excited to welcome Hasan Minhaj to the Content Marketing World stage,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “We’re always looking for fresh, inspiring voices to entertain and engage our attendees. Minhaj is not afraid to take on tough cultural, political, and economic topics in an engaging, thought-provoking, and of course, humorous way. His masterful storytelling ability is a skill our CMWorld community of fellow storytellers and content creators can surely appreciate and learn from.”
Minhaj will take the Content Marketing World stage Thursday, September 15 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. CMWorld is the one event where attendees can learn from and network with the best and brightest in the content marketing world, featuring over 100 sessions, workshops, and industry forums presented by the leading brand marketers and experts from around the world.
There’s still time to register for CMWorld. Log on to ContentMarketingWorld.com and get your ticket today.
