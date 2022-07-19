Skillable Recognized with 16 Badges in G2’s Summer 2022 Report, Including Virtual IT Labs Leader for the Fourth Time

Additional notable badges include “Best Usability” and “Best Results” amongst select vendors

Skillable’s mission is to increase opportunities through skilling and our platform enables our customers to do that in an innovative, scalable way.” — Corey Hynes, CEO of Skillable

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable was honored by G2 with 16 badges for Summer 2022, most notably as the Virtual IT Labs Leader for the fourth time.

These 16 badges are exclusively based on in-depth user reviews submitted on G2.com, Inc., the world’s leading business solutions review website, and bring Skillable’s badge total to 57 since Fall 2020.

In addition to the success in the Virtual IT Labs Leader category, Skillable was awarded with “High Performer” and “Momentum Leader” praise in the Technical Skills Development category, as well as additional awards for usability, implementation speed, highest user adoption, best results and easiest to do business with.

“Best Usability” is awarded for the highest overall usability score from customer satisfaction with ease of use, ease of admin, user adoption percentage and number of reviews received.

“Best Results” is awarded based on real-user satisfaction for results-related review questions, enabling software buyers to identify products that produce the best results based on the experiences of their peers.

“Our team is committed to offering the best possible hands-on skilling solution and our consistent recognition as the Virtual IT Labs leader validates that we are,” says Corey Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “Skillable’s mission is to increase opportunities through skilling and our platform enables our customers to do that in an innovative, scalable way."

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer of G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than one million user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.com.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Skillsoft and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform, generating nearly 3 million lab launches to date in 2022 (30% above last year at this time!) and more than 24 million lab launches over its tenure.