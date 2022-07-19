A-LIGN Welcomes Scott Rosenberg as Chief Financial Officer
Rosenberg Brings More Than 30 Years of Executive Leadership Experience in Financial and Operational RolesTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity and compliance audit firm, A-LIGN, today announced the appointment of Scott Rosenberg as the firm’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Rosenberg is responsible for strategically driving A-LIGN’s financial operations and leading the firm through its next chapter of growth, including major enhancements to its compliance management SaaS platform A-SCEND and growth of its audit and services offerings.
“The cybersecurity compliance space is complex and ever-changing, underscoring how impressive A-LIGN’s growth has been. The only thing more impressive is where we are headed,” said Rosenberg. “Expanding our SaaS solution and combining it with our market-leading services creates a truly unique, end-to-end compliance solution, enabling our customers to proactively monitor, manage, and maintain their operating environments and better service their end-customers. I’m so excited to be a part of this stellar team, and this journey.”
Prior to joining A-LIGN, Rosenberg served as the Chief Financial Officer for Tampa-based Vector Solutions, a leader in operational readiness software and training solutions. His broad responsibilities during his tenure included Accounting, Tax, Treasury, and Financial Planning and Analysis as well as Corporate Development, Real Estate & Facilities, Program Management, Sales Operations, and Legal. He previously held financial and operating executive roles for Kabbage (now part of American Express), Purchasing Power, eBay, J. Crew, and Lenox.
The firm’s former CFO, Michael Branca, will remain with the company in an advisory capacity and is broadening his reach to work with other companies as well. Additionally, seasoned leader of the accounting department, Stephanie Cox, A-LIGN’s Vice President and Controller will continue her role in leading the accounting department alongside Rosenberg.
“I am thrilled to welcome Scott Rosenberg to our team, and I know he will lead the firm to great success in this rapidly changing market and its exciting M&A landscape,” said A-LIGN CEO, Scott Price. “I can’t thank Mike Branca enough for everything he has done in his time as A-LIGN’s CFO and for the lasting impact I know he will continue to have on the company in an advisory capacity.”
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 3,300 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
###
Ashlyn Rodriguez
A-LIGN
+1 813-480-3859
ashlyn.rodriguez@a-lign.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn