Verito Technologies Sponsors NATP Taxposium 2022, With Additional Benefits for Tax Professionals

Verito Technologies, a renowned UltraTax CS hosting provider, announced they will be sponsoring NATP Taxposium, which will be held from July 25-28, 2022.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a renowned UltraTax CS hosting provider, announced they will be sponsoring NATP Taxposium, which will be held from July 25-28, 2022. This sponsorship aims to promote the idea of a secure tax platform for professionals who handle sensitive client data daily. While the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is already known for providing the right resources and knowledge to professionals in this field, the technology company will take it to a different level with its top-rated cloud solutions.

NATP is a leading association of more than 23,000 tax professionals who benefit from making professional connections, content expertise, and advocacy from fellow members. While striving to maintain the integrity of the tax profession, NATP acts as a voice of the experts and fosters a sense of community building.

NATP Taxposium is regarded as a highly sought-after event in the taxation community. It allows the tax educators, thought leaders, and fellow attendees to learn more, exchange ideas, and benefit from 50+ sessions and social lounges. In addition, registered attendees/members will also get access to TaxCon, a future event planned for tax professionals. To learn more about the event and register, click here.

Along with this sponsorship, Verito Technologies will provide tax professionals an opportunity to benefit from their secure, robust cloud hosting services to add another layer of safety to their profession. The services also enable them to remotely access their preferred tax preparation software like Lacerte, Drake, TaxWise, and UltraTax.

Being a trusted cloud solution provider, Verito Technologies provides dedicated cloud servers to strengthen the security aspect of data and software access.

“Like tax pros, we are also looking forward to this event, which offers an opportunity to learn from detailed tax topics. Besides this, we also want to benefit the attendees with our cloud services at a discounted price,” - said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies.


