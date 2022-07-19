IT Services Market Players Incorporate Data Analytics For Real Time Predictive Analysis

IT Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s IT Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data analytics is increasingly being used across all industries to find key information from raw data for better decision making. Data analytics examines large amounts of data to identify correlations and hidden patterns that may directly or indirectly affect business. Major companies across different industries are using data analytics tools. Data analytics tools are specific to the industry; and custom computer programming companies are offering customized data analytics tools based upon the functions and demands of their clients. Furthermore, some companies are even advancing technology by offering big data for real time predictive analysis. Companies such as Accenture offer predictive analytics using big data in their service delivery package to their customers.

Read more on the Global IT Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/it-services-market

The global IT services market size reached a value of nearly $3.74 trillion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The global IT services market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to reach $6.26 trillion in 2026. The global IT market is expected to reach $9.85 trillion in 2031, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Governments around the world are investing in the creation of smart cities. The European Union is actively promoting smart city initiatives, with funds for research and sustainability targets for member states. The concept of smart cities is rising in developing nations too. In China and India alone almost 300 smart city pilots are currently planned. These projects require state-of-the-art IT infrastructure for realization. This will act as a major driver of the growth of the IT services industry going forward. This will act as a major driver of the growth of the IT services market going forward.

Major players covered in the global IT services industry are Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation.

TBRC’s IT services market report is segmented by type into hardware support services, software and BPO services, cloud services, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), by end-use industry into financial services, retail & wholesale, manufacturing, healthcare services, professional services, others.

IT Services Market 2022 – By Type (Hardware Support Services, Software And BPO Services, Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By End-Use Industry (Financial Services, Retail & Wholesale, Manufacturing, Healthcare Services, Professional Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a IT services market overview, forecast IT services market size and growth for the whole market, IT services market segments, geographies, IT services market trends, IT services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global IT Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2357&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Information Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (News Syndicates, Libraries And Archives, All Other Information Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), By End-User (B2B, B2C) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-services-global-market-report

Information Technology Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (IT Services, Computer Hardware, Telecom, Software Products), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), End User Industry (Financial Services, Retail And Wholesale, Manufacturing, Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-global-market-report

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2022 - By Services (Application Development, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Data and Analytics, Technology Strategy and Enterprise Architecture), By End Use (Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Government), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/technology-advisory-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/