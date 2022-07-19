PM praises World Bank for support

VIETNAM, July 19 - HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday afternoon for World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg, during which he affirmed that Việt Nam considered the bank a good friend and important development partner.

He thanked the bank for supporting resources, providing macro-policy advice, making positive contributions to Việt Nam's socio-economic development and realising the Millennium Development Goals and e-Government building.

The Government leader also thanked the WB for supporting the country in postponing the quick repayment of International Development Association (IDA) loans for one more year from July 2020 to July 2021 (worth nearly US$400 million) to help the Government have more resources, and accompanying the country in difficult times during COVID-19 prevention, recovery and socio-economic development.

He mentioned the recent planning and investment promotion conference in the Mekong Delta, during which six development banks pledged to finance about US$2.2 billion for the region, with $450 million expected to come from the WB.

Việt Nam has committed to contributing nearly $16 million during 2021-2023 in the bank’s most significant capital increase in history as it is mobilising $13 billion to supplement its operation capital, thus demonstrating the country’s great responsibility, obligation and effort amid many difficulties and challenges.

He said he appreciated the WB’s assistance for Việt Nam in completing the building of the Vietnam Report 2035.

He asked the bank to continue supporting the country in developing strategic infrastructure, promoting sustainable development and green growth, reducing gas emissions and responding to climate change.

Regarding Việt Nam’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Chính affirmed that Việt Nam was joining hands with the international community in climate change response with an approach to ensure fairness and justice, identifying it as one of the urgent and important tasks.

It would be also an opportunity to transform the development model and build an energy transition industry, he said.

He asked the WB to continue supporting Việt Nam in climate change adaptation.

Axel said he appreciated the Vietnamese Government's solutions to simultaneously realise its goals in the past and present, as well as overcome challenges.

Over the past years, Việt Nam had also achieved a high growth rate and been an image showing the general development of the entire Asia-Pacific region. The World Bank had learned many lessons from Việt Nam's practice. Việt Nam could share its development and pandemic prevention experience with many other countries while contributing to solving many global issues such as food security, he said.

He emphasised that he would continue to accompany the Vietnamese Government in the upcoming development journey not only in the financial sector but also in solving strategic issues such as improving the health system's capacity, responding to diseases and adapting to climate change.

The World Bank would be ready to send a team of global experts to support the Vietnamese Government in developing the Report 2045, thus contributing to the goal of building the nation into a developed and high-income country by 2045, he added. VNS