Where is the US Government’s Cybersecurity Roadmap Headed? Hear from a Senior Policy Leader on The Virtual CISO Podcast

If you work for or with the US federal government, this discussion with former CSC director Mark Montgomery will give you a clearer picture of recent legislative mandates and projected future changes.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cyberspace Solarium Commission’s 2020 report with its 80-plus recommendations for cybersecurity reform across the “dot.gov” and at the public/private sector interface is the most influential cybersecurity document you never heard of. This report is the basis for numerous legislative changes, including creation of the Office of the National Cyber Director in the White House and top-priority initiatives of the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA). Wondering where all this is pointing and how it could impact your organization?
The US government still has a long way to go with cybersecurity, but it’s not for lack of new guidance and compliance requirements. Is there a big-picture understanding behind all these changes? Much of that comes from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission’s (CSC) highly influential March 2020 report, which includes over 80 recommendations covering everything from bureaucratic cyber reforms to improving public/private sector data exchange to economy continuity planning.
To share “the ultimate insider’s” take on the CSC report and its importance for government and critical infrastructure, Mark Montgomery, former CSC director and now Senior Fellow at Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Hosting the show is Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner, John Verry.
Topics discussed include:
• A flyover of the key CSC recommendations and their legislative components
• The “6 pillars” of focus within the CSC report
• How the CSC guidance is helping to drive CISA’s priorities
• What is economic continuity planning and why is it vital to our national interest?
• How the government’s approach to partnering with SMBs is completely different from its relationship to the Fortune 1000
