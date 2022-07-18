Submit Release
Senate Bill 1271 Printer's Number 1860

PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1860

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1271

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, CAPPELLETTI, A. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, SAVAL,

MUTH AND COSTA, JULY 18, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JULY 18, 2022

AN ACT

Prohibiting for-profit entities from owning or managing

hospitals and health systems in this Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Prohibiting

For-Profit Hospitals Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"For-profit entity." The term includes, but is not limited

to, a corporation, limited liability corporation, limited

liability partnership, private equity, investment bank or hedge

fund which operates to generate revenue or profit for its

owners, partners or shareholders.

"Health system." An entity owning and operating one or more

hospitals, hospice agencies or nursing homes.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

