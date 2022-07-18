Senate Bill 1271 Printer's Number 1860
PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1860
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1271
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KANE, CAPPELLETTI, A. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, SAVAL,
MUTH AND COSTA, JULY 18, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JULY 18, 2022
AN ACT
Prohibiting for-profit entities from owning or managing
hospitals and health systems in this Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Prohibiting
For-Profit Hospitals Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"For-profit entity." The term includes, but is not limited
to, a corporation, limited liability corporation, limited
liability partnership, private equity, investment bank or hedge
fund which operates to generate revenue or profit for its
owners, partners or shareholders.
"Health system." An entity owning and operating one or more
hospitals, hospice agencies or nursing homes.
