Senate Bill 1273 Printer's Number 1862

PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - (3) A layoff under paragraph (1) of more than six months

which, at its outset, was announced to be a layoff of six

months or less, shall not be treated as a termination of

employment if the extension beyond six months is caused by

business circumstances not reasonably foreseeable at the time

of the initial layoff and notice is given at the time it

becomes reasonably foreseeable that the extension beyond six

months will be required.

"Termination of operations." The following:

(1) The permanent or temporary shutdown of a single

establishment or of one or more facilities or operating units

within a single establishment.

(2) The term does not include a termination of

operations made necessary because of a fire, flood, natural

disaster, national emergency, act of war, civil disorder or

industrial sabotage, decertification from participation in

the Medicare and Medicaid programs as provided under Titles

XVIII and XIX of the Social Security Act (49 Stat. 620, 42

U.S.C. § 301 et seq.) or license revocation under the laws of

this Commonwealth.

"Total compensation." The following:

(1) The combined value of a covered employee's wages and

benefits immediately before a change of control. Total

compensation may be paid entirely as wages or in any

combination of wages and fringe benefits, to be determined by

the successor employer.

(2) The term includes, but is not limited to, a covered

employee's hourly wage rate or the per diem value of the

covered employee's monthly salary and the employer payments

toward the covered employee's health and welfare and pension

