Senate Bill 1270 Printer's Number 1859
PENNSYLVANIA, July 18
(4) Financial troubles at some hospitals may stem in
part from their status as for-profit institutions.
(5) The ramifications of any potential hospital closures
are felt in health centers across this Commonwealth,
potentially overtaxing their ability to provide necessary
health care.
(6) Total health care expenditures in Pennsylvania more
than doubled from 1999 to 2014, rising from more than
$54,000,000,000 in 1999 to more than $118,000,000,000 in
2014.
(7) The vast majority of Americans feel that health care
expenses are too high and over 50% of Americans say they have
avoided needed medical care due to an inability to pay.
(8) For the General Assembly to best address the issue
of high health care costs and develop policy, necessary
information is essential, including an understanding of the
impacts the recent increase in for-profit hospital ownership
has had in Pennsylvania.
(9) A moratorium on approvals of any new for-profit
hospitals or transfer of ownership would grant the General
Assembly the time necessary to conduct a comprehensive review
of for-profit hospital entities and their impact on the
financial condition of the hospitals they operate, other
hospitals in this Commonwealth and the overall health care
system.
Section 3. Moratorium.
There shall be a moratorium for 24 months on the transfer of
ownership of a hospital or health system in this Commonwealth if
the acquiree or the acquirer is a for-profit entity.
20220SB1270PN1859
