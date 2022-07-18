Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,138 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1270 Printer's Number 1859

PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - care and corporate governance.

(4) Financial troubles at some hospitals may stem in

part from their status as for-profit institutions.

(5) The ramifications of any potential hospital closures

are felt in health centers across this Commonwealth,

potentially overtaxing their ability to provide necessary

health care.

(6) Total health care expenditures in Pennsylvania more

than doubled from 1999 to 2014, rising from more than

$54,000,000,000 in 1999 to more than $118,000,000,000 in

2014.

(7) The vast majority of Americans feel that health care

expenses are too high and over 50% of Americans say they have

avoided needed medical care due to an inability to pay.

(8) For the General Assembly to best address the issue

of high health care costs and develop policy, necessary

information is essential, including an understanding of the

impacts the recent increase in for-profit hospital ownership

has had in Pennsylvania.

(9) A moratorium on approvals of any new for-profit

hospitals or transfer of ownership would grant the General

Assembly the time necessary to conduct a comprehensive review

of for-profit hospital entities and their impact on the

financial condition of the hospitals they operate, other

hospitals in this Commonwealth and the overall health care

system.

Section 3. Moratorium.

There shall be a moratorium for 24 months on the transfer of

ownership of a hospital or health system in this Commonwealth if

the acquiree or the acquirer is a for-profit entity.

20220SB1270PN1859 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1270 Printer's Number 1859

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.