Senate Bill 1272 Printer's Number 1861
(a) General rule.--A health system shall provide written
notice to the department and the Attorney General, and obtain
the written consent of the department, before entering into an
agreement or transaction to do either of the following:
(1) Sell, transfer, lease, exchange, option or otherwise
encumber a material amount of the health system's assets.
(2) Transfer control, responsibility or governance of a
material amount of the health system's assets or operations.
(b) Transfers.--The following shall be deemed a transfer for
purposes of this section:
(1) The substitution of a new corporate member or
members that transfers the control of, responsibility for or
governance of the corporation.
(2) The substitution of one or more members of the
governing body, or an arrangement, written or oral, that
would transfer voting control of the members of the governing
body.
(c) Notice.--The written notice under subsection (a) shall
be submitted at the same time that any other Federal or State
agency is notified under applicable law, or at least 90 days
before the agreement or transaction takes effect, and shall
include and contain the information that the department and the
Attorney General deem necessary. The notice, including any other
information that is provided to the department and the Attorney
General under this section and that is in the public record,
shall be made available by the department and the Attorney
General to the public in written form, as soon as is practicable
after it is received by the department and the Attorney General.
(d) Recommendation by Attorney General.--Within 90 days of
the receipt of the written notice under subsection (a), the
