Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,138 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1272 Printer's Number 1861

PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - (a) General rule.--A health system shall provide written

notice to the department and the Attorney General, and obtain

the written consent of the department, before entering into an

agreement or transaction to do either of the following:

(1) Sell, transfer, lease, exchange, option or otherwise

encumber a material amount of the health system's assets.

(2) Transfer control, responsibility or governance of a

material amount of the health system's assets or operations.

(b) Transfers.--The following shall be deemed a transfer for

purposes of this section:

(1) The substitution of a new corporate member or

members that transfers the control of, responsibility for or

governance of the corporation.

(2) The substitution of one or more members of the

governing body, or an arrangement, written or oral, that

would transfer voting control of the members of the governing

body.

(c) Notice.--The written notice under subsection (a) shall

be submitted at the same time that any other Federal or State

agency is notified under applicable law, or at least 90 days

before the agreement or transaction takes effect, and shall

include and contain the information that the department and the

Attorney General deem necessary. The notice, including any other

information that is provided to the department and the Attorney

General under this section and that is in the public record,

shall be made available by the department and the Attorney

General to the public in written form, as soon as is practicable

after it is received by the department and the Attorney General.

(d) Recommendation by Attorney General.--Within 90 days of

the receipt of the written notice under subsection (a), the

20220SB1272PN1861 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1272 Printer's Number 1861

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.