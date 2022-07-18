Senate Bill 1274 Printer's Number 1863
PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - requirement or process, a health system shall provide written
notice of its intent to separate the real property from the
health system to the department and the Attorney General before
entering into an agreement to sell, transfer, lease, exchange,
option, encumber or otherwise convey the health system's real
property from the health system. Notice shall include:
(1) A copy of the proposed agreement of sale.
(2) Transaction agreements relating to the separation
such as a leaseback agreement.
(3) A justification of the need to separate ownership of
the real property from the health system.
(4) A report on the financial sustainability of the
health system and the access the health system provides to
the community in which the health system is located.
(5) Other information deemed necessary by the Attorney
General or department.
(b) Public meeting.--Within 30 to 60 days of serving notice
under subsection (a), the health system shall hold a public
meeting in the affected region providing information on the
proposal of the separation of the real property from the health
system. Notice of the public meeting shall be advertised in a
newspaper of general circulation and on the health system's
publicly accessible Internet website and social media accounts.
(c) Attorney General duties.--
(1) After receipt of the notice under subsection (a),
and within 30 to 60 days, the Attorney General shall conduct
a hearing on the proposal.
(2) Within 90 days after the hearing under paragraph
(1), the Attorney General shall prepare a recommendation for
the approval, rejection or approval with conditions of the
