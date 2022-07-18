Senate Bill 1274 Printer's Number 1863

PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - requirement or process, a health system shall provide written

notice of its intent to separate the real property from the

health system to the department and the Attorney General before

entering into an agreement to sell, transfer, lease, exchange,

option, encumber or otherwise convey the health system's real

property from the health system. Notice shall include:

(1) A copy of the proposed agreement of sale.

(2) Transaction agreements relating to the separation

such as a leaseback agreement.

(3) A justification of the need to separate ownership of

the real property from the health system.

(4) A report on the financial sustainability of the

health system and the access the health system provides to

the community in which the health system is located.

(5) Other information deemed necessary by the Attorney

General or department.

(b) Public meeting.--Within 30 to 60 days of serving notice

under subsection (a), the health system shall hold a public

meeting in the affected region providing information on the

proposal of the separation of the real property from the health

system. Notice of the public meeting shall be advertised in a

newspaper of general circulation and on the health system's

publicly accessible Internet website and social media accounts.

(c) Attorney General duties.--

(1) After receipt of the notice under subsection (a),

and within 30 to 60 days, the Attorney General shall conduct

a hearing on the proposal.

(2) Within 90 days after the hearing under paragraph

(1), the Attorney General shall prepare a recommendation for

the approval, rejection or approval with conditions of the

20220SB1274PN1863 - 2 -

