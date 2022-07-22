Kalkine Media presents "Fireside Chat with Australian Innovators"- Invion Ltd, Holista Colltech Ltd & Corporality Global

In this edition, we introduce to you three top-notch companies and Kalkine Media’s reputed clients that are making headway with innovations.

SYDNEY, NSW 2000, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation, today, is crossing the bounds of industries to give way to a much more dynamic future. The spheres of innovation have empowered individuals as well as businesses to look beyond existing realms and opt for new-age solutions.Be it highly effective marketing strategies and techniques, novel treatment for cancer, research & development of wellness products or innovating health through natural ingredients, the world is witnessing a paradigm shift where new-fangled ways of living are replacing conventional concepts and ideas.In this edition of Kalkine Media's Invest-Nest series, we introduce to you three top-notch companies and Kalkine Media's reputed clients that are making headway with innovations.Get ready for an insightful fireside chat with Kalkine Media's valuable clients on July 28 at 12:30 PM AEST. Hear from Executive Chairman and CEO of Invion Limited Mr. Thian Chew, Founder and CEO of Holista Colltech Dr. Rajen. M and CEO of Corporality Global- Ms Priya Mishra.Australian life sciences firm Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) is leading the global research & development of PhotosoftTM technology to treat several types of cancers, atherosclerosis, and infectious diseases. PhotosoftTM technology is a novel next-generation Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), which is less invasive than surgery and has minimal side effects. Invion is advancing research and clinical studies in partnership with Hudson Institute of Medical Research and The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.One of the leading research-driven biotech companies of Australia, Holista Colltech Limited (ASX:HCT) is involved in developing, manufacturing and marketing health and wellness products. Holista offers a suite of products catering to the unmet and expanding needs of natural medicine. Its key business divisions include Healthy Food Ingredients, Infection Control Solutions, Dietary Supplements and Ovine Collagen. The Company has a presence in Australia, Asia, and the US, with extensive operations in Malaysia.Corporality Global is a top-rank marketing and management consulting firm specialising in providing expert marketing solutions across various industries. Corporality hosts a team of customer-centric consultants, strategists, data scientists, and creative talents committed to render seamless support to its clients and help them broaden their footprint by means of tech-driven analytics, proven inference methodologies and most effective marketing strategies. It is steered by the vision to transform its clients' businesses, enhance a brand's market positioning, and make them future-ready.