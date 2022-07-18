CBP Officers Seize over $300K in Cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $366,000 worth of alleged cocaine.

“Our CBP officers used all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than 47 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On July 15, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a vehicle making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers extracted 20 packages weighing 47.53 pounds (21.56 kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO arrested the driver, seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.