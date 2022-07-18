Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $3.6 Million in Methamphetamine at Gateway International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Gateway International Bridge seized $3,614,662 in methamphetamine in one enforcement action.

“Our officers use multiple law enforcement tools to carry out our agency’s mission of securing our borders and their diligence led to this significant seizure preventing these dangerous drugs from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Buckets containing nearly 181 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville's Gateway International Bridge.

The seizure took place on Sunday, July 17, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 61-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Los Fresnos, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2000 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system (NII) examination resulting in the discovery of 180.73 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $3,614,662.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the traveler and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

