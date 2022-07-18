St. Albans Barracks / DUI # 3, Motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI # 3 / Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 22A2002879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/18/22 at approximately 1657 hours

STREET: St. Albans Road

TOWN: Swanton

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Diane M. Paquette

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Swanton , VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/18/22 at approximately 1657 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash on St. Albans Road in Swanton, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that operator, Diane M. Paquette was suspected to be under the influence. Paquette was arrested for DUI and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Paquette was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 9/12/22 for DUI # 3.

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin County

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/22 08:30 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150