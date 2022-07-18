St. Albans Barracks / DUI # 3, Motor vehicle crash
DUI # 3 / Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 22A2002879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/18/22 at approximately 1657 hours
STREET: St. Albans Road
TOWN: Swanton
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Diane M. Paquette
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Swanton , VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/18/22 at approximately 1657 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash on St. Albans Road in Swanton, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that operator, Diane M. Paquette was suspected to be under the influence. Paquette was arrested for DUI and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Paquette was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 9/12/22 for DUI # 3.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin County
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/22 08:30 AM
