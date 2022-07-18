U.S. Chamber Pleased with Board Appointments on Railroad Labor Impasse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following a July 6 letter to President Biden, U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement.

“The U.S. Chamber welcomes President Biden’s appointments to the Presidential Emergency Board and is pleased he followed historic precedent in appointing a balanced Board with necessary experience. Substantive issues between the Class I railroads and 12 labor unions must be resolved to end the rail impasse. This Board will increase the likelihood of a positive outcome and help avoid disastrous economic consequences. We encourage the Board to review all arguments fairly and both parties of the negotiations to continue working to reach a voluntary new agreement.”