Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform had experienced slow upload speed and now returned to normal

MACAU, July 18 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform had experienced slow upload speed between around 09:20 and 10:10 this morning (18 July), causing some members of the public to fail to upload their test results. After examination, no error was found in the system of the Reporting Platform. After reconfiguration, the upload speed has returned to normal. Investigation is ongoing for the cause of the slow upload speed.