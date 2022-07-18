Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,680 in the last 365 days.

Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform had experienced slow upload speed and now returned to normal

MACAU, July 18 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform had experienced slow upload speed between around 09:20 and 10:10 this morning (18 July), causing some members of the public to fail to upload their test results. After examination, no error was found in the system of the Reporting Platform. After reconfiguration, the upload speed has returned to normal. Investigation is ongoing for the cause of the slow upload speed.

You just read:

Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform had experienced slow upload speed and now returned to normal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.