Administrative Regulation on "Organisation, Management and Operation of Non-tertiary Education Public Schools” will take effect on September 1, 2022 Increase to five "through-train" schools, achieve a better education transition

MACAU, July 18 - The Macao Special Administrative Region Gazette published Administrative Regulation No. 29/2022 “Organização, gestão e funcionamento das escolas oficiais do ensino não superior” today, which will take effect on September 1, 2022. In order to enable non-tertiary education public schools and private schools to develop together, meet the needs of the current education systems and the management, operation and development of the modern schools, the Administrative Regulation has reorganised and reconstructed the norm for the organisation, management and operation of public schools at all levels to meet the needs of modern education. The main content of the Administrative Regulation includes: establishing a consultative school board to provide advice on the development planning and teaching objectives of public schools, formulating the powers and composition of school principals and vice-principals, and adding middle-level personnel responsible for the daily education of schools, including: director of academic affairs, director of counselling and discipline, and director of administration, to ensure the good operation of public schools and improve the quality of teaching.

In order to optimise the teaching environment, provide a more direct education transition and meet the needs of students' holistic growth, starting from the 2022/2023 academic year, the number of through-train public schools will be increased to 5, including the two original ones: Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying and Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van, and the newly added: Escola Secundária Luso-Chinesa de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Escola Oficial da Flora, covering middle, primary and pre-primary education. Besides, two schools: Escola Primária Oficial Luso-Chinesa "Sir Robert Ho Tung”, Escola Luso-Chinesa da Taipa will remain providing primary and pre-primary education.

The DSEDJ takes improving the quality of education in public schools as its primary consideration. The integration of public schools will not affect the current public school places and teaching staff seats, and it is more conducive to the integration of educational resources, enable the public and private schools to have complementary advantages, thus improving the overall quality of non-tertiary education in Macao and respond to the diverse needs of society.