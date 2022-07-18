FW: Traffic Alert - VT Route 105 Sheldon
The lanes are now open to 1 lane
Sent: Monday, July 18, 2022 3:35 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - VT Route 105 Sheldon
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans State Police
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT route 105 in the area of house 3239 will be closed temporarily for an accident
This incident is expected to last until further
Notice
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully.
State Police St Albans
802-524-5993