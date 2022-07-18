Submit Release
Pax­ton Stops Hous­ton Busi­ness from Scam­ming Tex­ans with Fake Train­ing Services

Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary restraining order against a business in Houston selling fake forklift training services. The court ordered an injunction preventing the deceptive business practices of Southwest Forklift LLC, and froze its assets up to $350,000.  

The operators, Sergio Hernandez and Roxanne Rodriguez, purported to offer an $80 one-day training to become qualified as an “OSHA-certified” forklift operator. They also guaranteed job placement upon completion. But consumer complaints and the evidence revealed that they posed as the potential employers and posted phony job opportunities in order to induce consumers to purchase the company’s training.  

Read the Temporary Restraining Order here.  

