Draft 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program ready for public comment

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has published a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and it will be available for comment from July 18 to August 18, 2022.



The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements that are funded with federal highway and transit monies. Improvements include projects on the state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways, as well as busing programs, which will be funded with federal funds.



An electronic copy of the draft STIP is located on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on Publications on the top of the page. Copies are also available for viewing at the district offices, or individual copies may be obtained from Logan Beise, NDDOT Programming Division, at 701-328-2139.



Comments on the draft STIP should be submitted to the appropriate NDDOT contact listed below or by email to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line by August 18, 2022.



NDDOT District Offices:



Larry Gangl - Bismarck District 701-328-6950

Jay Praska - Valley City District 701-845-8800

Wyatt Hanson - Devils Lake District 701-665-5100

Korby Seward - Minot District 701-857-6925

Rob Rayhorn - Dickinson District 701-227-6500

Ed Pavlish - Grand Forks District 701-787-6500

Joel Wilt - Williston District 701-774-2700

Bob Walton - Fargo District 701-239-8900



MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

