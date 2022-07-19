MARY Magazine Announces Launch of MARY Fest
MARY Magazine, the Mature Voice of Cannabis Culture, launches a three day cannabis festival, MARY Fest, on 4/20 in New York City.
It’s time for New York to receive full recognition as the next mecca of cannabis. MARY Fest will showcase the hottest established and up-and-coming legacy brands.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARY Magazine, the Mature Voice of Cannabis Culture, announced the launch of MARY Fest. New York City’s premier cannabis culture festival, MARY Fest, is a three-day extravaganza that kicks off on 4/20/2023 and runs through 4/22/2022.
— Adrian Farquharson, CEO of MARY Fest
MARY Fest is an experiential cannabis lifestyle event encompassing elements of fashion, music, health & wellness, design, tech, and aesthetics. MARY Fest will provide a stellar opportunity for THC and CBD brand representatives to showcase their products directly to East Coast consumers, and get up close and personal with their beloved customers.
“It’s time for New York to receive full recognition as the next mecca of cannabis. In a first-of-its-kind, epic event, MARY Fest will showcase the hottest established and up-and-coming legacy brands,” said Adrian Farquharson, CEO and Chief Creative Director of Fresh Media, the parent company of MARY.
MARY Fest will feature the Garden of MARY. In this outdoor space, attendees can experience CBD vendors, experiential activations, and food trucks while enjoying a smoke or dab in the designated chill out zone.
“New York is the hub of creativity, media, and experiences. With the recent legalization of adult-use cannabis consumption, it is the perfect time to call to action everyone from veteran brands to new and emerging brands in the industry and unify. MARY Fest is an aesthetically pleasing, educational, and fun cannabis lifestyle event, the likes of which the East Coast has never seen before,” said Farquharson.
“MARY Fest is inclusive, non-discriminatory, and welcomes everyone who loves the plant. While we strongly encourage our participants to respect state possession and consumption laws, this is a cannabis festival. Therefore, the plant will be celebrated. It is high time New York City had a proper, cannabis community-centered event,” said Sara Brittany Somerset, VIP manager for MARY Fest.
MARY Fest will donate a portion of the ticket sales to the Minority Cannabis Business Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to the progress of aspiring minority business people in the cannabis sector.
Since cannabis tourism is on the rise, MARY Fest presents an opportunity to attract curious and adventurous minded-consumers. Attendees will learn about the latest trends in the industry.
MARY Fest will host expert-level panel discussions on topics from New York’s role in the national cannabis industry to cannabis and sexuality. Select industry veterans and thought leaders will moderate the panels.
Are you looking for a 420-friendly love match? MARY Fest will introduce Heightened Connection, a cannabis-friendly networking and mingling series with a unique emphasis on matchmaking for cannabis-consuming adults. Heightened Connections provides a social hour and modernized speed-dating by creating a place for in-person bonding for today’s cannabis consumers.
Additionally, embracing the future of the world of digital currency and blockchains, MARY will create a MARY Fest non-fungible token (NFT) that will airdrop to all attendees with e-wallets.
“Other states have had a decades-long head start in launching a legal cannabis industry,” said Farquharson. “Some states have produced brands that have become household names. It’s time to showcase what New York offers as a cannabis mecca.”
About MARY Fest:
MARY Fest, New York City’s premier three-day cannabis culture festival, is an experiential event that allows cannabis & CBD brands to get up close and personal with their beloved customers. Everyone from the canna-curious to the savvy consumer will be able to meet the most exciting product and lifestyle brands in the market, create synergy and learn about new products and services.
The first day of MARY Fest is invite-only for vendors, pre-accredited members of the media, retailers, members of the cannabis industry, and VIPs. Days two and three are open to the public. A maximum of 2,500 participants will be allowed each day. Attendees must purchase tickets in advance. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Fresh Media, the parent company of MARY Magazine and winner of the Best Cannabis Media Outlet 2022 - USA award by the seventh annual Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards, produces MARY Fest.
