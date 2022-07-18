From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Sunday, July 17, 2022, shortly after 4:00 pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of gunshots at 30 Howe Street. Officers arrived on scene and found 20-year-old John Paquin of Worcester, Massachusetts suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paquin was transported to Central Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The lower section of Howe Street was blocked off for several hours while Lewiston Police, Maine State Police Detectives and Evidence Technicians processed the scene and conducted interviews.

At approximately 1:30 am on July 18th, 2022 a search warrant was served at a home at 12 Howe Street. That warrant stemmed from the arrest of 28-year-old Mark John Sinclair of Lewiston earlier in the evening. Sinclair who lived at 12 Howe Street held active warrants for DV Terrorizing, Criminal Mischief, and Violation of Bail and was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Paquin and ruled his death a homicide. This afternoon State Police Detectives charged Sinclair with Murder for the death of Paquin. He is being held without bail. Sinclair is scheduled to be arraigned later this week in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

