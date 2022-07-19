Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,206 in the last 365 days.

Clean Eatz Kitchen Launches Bacon Cheeseburger Protein Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen has launched the newest variety in their cauliflower-crust pizza lineup - Bacon Cheeseburger. Made on a cauliflower crust, the new personal pizzas are the perfect cheat meal without any of the guilt. The Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza is a gluten-free recipe consisting of ground beef, bacon, bbq sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a cauliflower crust.

Protein Pizzas are available nationwide for direct-to-consumer delivery as well as through retailers and distributors nationwide.

Protein Pizzas are the latest diet innovation from Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Our Protein Pizzas are flying off the shelf, our customers are anxiously anticipating the launch of each new SKU." says CEO, Jason Nista. The new Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza packs 17g of protein to only 15g of fat in a 335-calorie personal pizza.

Clean Eatz Kitchen is a market-leader in direct-to-consumer prepared meals and snacks. For their diet-conscious customers, Clean Eatz Kitchen cooks and ships pre-made meals to customers' houses, ready to heat and enjoy. Their model takes the thought and effort out of having to meal prep to reach your diet goals.

Telsey Ayers
Clean Eatz Kitchen
+1 910-236-9196
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Clean Eatz Kitchen Launches Bacon Cheeseburger Protein Pizza

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.