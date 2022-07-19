Clean Eatz Kitchen Launches Bacon Cheeseburger Protein Pizza
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen has launched the newest variety in their cauliflower-crust pizza lineup - Bacon Cheeseburger. Made on a cauliflower crust, the new personal pizzas are the perfect cheat meal without any of the guilt. The Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza is a gluten-free recipe consisting of ground beef, bacon, bbq sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a cauliflower crust.
Protein Pizzas are available nationwide for direct-to-consumer delivery as well as through retailers and distributors nationwide.
Protein Pizzas are the latest diet innovation from Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Our Protein Pizzas are flying off the shelf, our customers are anxiously anticipating the launch of each new SKU." says CEO, Jason Nista. The new Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza packs 17g of protein to only 15g of fat in a 335-calorie personal pizza.
Clean Eatz Kitchen is a market-leader in direct-to-consumer prepared meals and snacks. For their diet-conscious customers, Clean Eatz Kitchen cooks and ships pre-made meals to customers' houses, ready to heat and enjoy. Their model takes the thought and effort out of having to meal prep to reach your diet goals.
Telsey Ayers
