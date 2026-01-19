Clean Eatz Kitchen Brings 'Guilt-Free Comfort Food' to QVC Wednesday: Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese & Cheeseburger Bowl
WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forget bland diet food. Clean Eatz Kitchen is proving healthy eating doesn't mean sacrificing flavor when co-founder Evonne Varady takes the stage on QVC this Wednesday evening, January 21, 2026, with the brand's wildly popular prepared meals that are changing how America thinks about convenience food.
Picture this: creamy Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese or a loaded Cheeseburger Bowl—complete with all the fixings—ready in under four minutes. No meal prep. No cleanup. No compromise on taste or nutrition.
"We took America's favorite comfort foods and gave them a healthy makeover without losing the soul of the dish," said Evonne Varady, co-founder of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Our Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese has that rich, creamy, spicy kick you crave, but with quality ingredients and balanced macros. The Cheeseburger Bowl? It's all the satisfaction of a loaded burger, minus the guilt."
Each 9-oz individually wrapped meal is portion-controlled, macro-balanced, and crafted by chefs who understand that healthy food needs to taste incredible—or you won't stick with it.
WHY CUSTOMERS ARE OBSESSED:
Real comfort food made healthy—not sad diet versions
4 minutes or less from freezer to table
No subscription traps—order what you want, when you want it
One-year freezer life—stock up and forget about it
Three flavor options: Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, Cheeseburger Bowl, or Combo (3 of each)
EXCLUSIVE QVC OFFER:
Special Price: $59.98 (Save $6.02 off regular $66.00)
Easy Pay: Just 3 payments of $19.99
FREE Shipping
That's less than $10 per meal delivered to your door
Don't miss Evonne Varady live on QVC Wednesday evening, January 21, or shop anytime at QVC.com.
ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHEN
Clean Eatz Kitchen is revolutionizing the frozen food aisle with chef-crafted, macro-friendly meals that actually taste like the foods you love. Based in Wilmington, NC, the company ships nationwide with no subscriptions required—because healthy eating should be simple, not complicated.
For more information, visit www.cleaneatzkitchen.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Vanessa Vega
Clean Eatz Kitchen
vvega@cleaneatz.com
Vanessa Vega
Picture this: creamy Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese or a loaded Cheeseburger Bowl—complete with all the fixings—ready in under four minutes. No meal prep. No cleanup. No compromise on taste or nutrition.
"We took America's favorite comfort foods and gave them a healthy makeover without losing the soul of the dish," said Evonne Varady, co-founder of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Our Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese has that rich, creamy, spicy kick you crave, but with quality ingredients and balanced macros. The Cheeseburger Bowl? It's all the satisfaction of a loaded burger, minus the guilt."
Each 9-oz individually wrapped meal is portion-controlled, macro-balanced, and crafted by chefs who understand that healthy food needs to taste incredible—or you won't stick with it.
WHY CUSTOMERS ARE OBSESSED:
Real comfort food made healthy—not sad diet versions
4 minutes or less from freezer to table
No subscription traps—order what you want, when you want it
One-year freezer life—stock up and forget about it
Three flavor options: Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, Cheeseburger Bowl, or Combo (3 of each)
EXCLUSIVE QVC OFFER:
Special Price: $59.98 (Save $6.02 off regular $66.00)
Easy Pay: Just 3 payments of $19.99
FREE Shipping
That's less than $10 per meal delivered to your door
Don't miss Evonne Varady live on QVC Wednesday evening, January 21, or shop anytime at QVC.com.
ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHEN
Clean Eatz Kitchen is revolutionizing the frozen food aisle with chef-crafted, macro-friendly meals that actually taste like the foods you love. Based in Wilmington, NC, the company ships nationwide with no subscriptions required—because healthy eating should be simple, not complicated.
For more information, visit www.cleaneatzkitchen.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Vanessa Vega
Clean Eatz Kitchen
vvega@cleaneatz.com
Vanessa Vega
Clean Eatz
+1 910-208-0113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.