Clean Eatz Kitchen Brings 'Guilt-Free Comfort Food' to QVC Wednesday: Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese & Cheeseburger Bowl

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget bland diet food. Clean Eatz Kitchen is proving healthy eating doesn't mean sacrificing flavor when co-founder Evonne Varady takes the stage on QVC this Wednesday evening, January 21, 2026, with the brand's wildly popular prepared meals that are changing how America thinks about convenience food.Picture this: creamy Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese or a loaded Cheeseburger Bowl—complete with all the fixings—ready in under four minutes. No meal prep. No cleanup. No compromise on taste or nutrition."We took America's favorite comfort foods and gave them a healthy makeover without losing the soul of the dish," said Evonne Varady, co-founder of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Our Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese has that rich, creamy, spicy kick you crave, but with quality ingredients and balanced macros. The Cheeseburger Bowl? It's all the satisfaction of a loaded burger, minus the guilt."Each 9-oz individually wrapped meal is portion-controlled, macro-balanced, and crafted by chefs who understand that healthy food needs to taste incredible—or you won't stick with it.WHY CUSTOMERS ARE OBSESSED:Real comfort food made healthy—not sad diet versions4 minutes or less from freezer to tableNo subscription traps—order what you want, when you want itOne-year freezer life—stock up and forget about itThree flavor options: Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, Cheeseburger Bowl, or Combo (3 of each)EXCLUSIVE QVC OFFER:Special Price: $59.98 (Save $6.02 off regular $66.00)Easy Pay: Just 3 payments of $19.99FREE ShippingThat's less than $10 per meal delivered to your doorDon't miss Evonne Varady live on QVC Wednesday evening, January 21, or shop anytime at QVC.com.ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHENClean Eatz Kitchen is revolutionizing the frozen food aisle with chef-crafted, macro-friendly meals that actually taste like the foods you love. Based in Wilmington, NC, the company ships nationwide with no subscriptions required—because healthy eating should be simple, not complicated.For more information, visit www.cleaneatzkitchen.com MEDIA CONTACT:Vanessa VegaClean Eatz Kitchenvvega@cleaneatz.com

