Clean Eatz Kitchen Disrupts the Fast Breakfast Game with High-Protein Breakfast Burritos — Now Available

Nearly Double the Protein of Drive-Thru Burritos, Half the Carbs: Breakfast Just Got a Serious Upgrade

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is challenging the drive-thru breakfast status quo with a new line of frozen breakfast burritos that pack 19-22 grams of protein, clock in under 400 calories, and deliver on taste without the regret. Launching today both online at cleaneatzkitchen.com and in all Clean Eatz cafe locations nationwide , these aren't your typical gas station grab-and-go.The Numbers That Matter:19-22g protein (nearly double typical fast-food breakfast burritos)19-21g carbs (less than a single slice of bread—and significantly fewer than most drive-thru options)290-380 calories depending on flavor$4.99 each — competitive with fast-food pricing, but better macrosReady in 2-3 minutes from frozen"We saw a gap in the market," said Jason Nista, co-founder of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Everyone wants a quick, satisfying breakfast, but the options are either loaded with empty carbs and grease, or they taste like cardboard. We created something that checks all the boxes: high protein, lower carb, real ingredients, and actually delicious."Three Craveable Flavors:Sausage, Egg & Cheese – 290 Cal | 22g Protein | 19g CarbsPork breakfast sausage, tater tots, eggs, and cheese in a protein tortillaChicken, Egg & Cheese – 310 Cal | 19g Protein | 21g CarbsPopcorn chicken with tater tots, eggs, and cheeseChipotle Beef – 380 Cal | 21g Protein | 19g CarbsShredded beef with fajita veggies, tater tots, eggs, cheese, and chipotle mayoWhy Busy Americans Are Making the Switch:Unlike typical frozen breakfast burritos, Clean Eatz uses cage-free eggs, premium meats, and real ingredients—no mystery fillers. The protein tortilla wrap keeps carbs in check while maintaining that satisfying burrito texture. And with moderate fat content (14-25g depending on flavor), they won't sit heavy like greasy fast-food options."Our customers told us they wanted breakfast options that fit their macros without sacrificing convenience or flavor," Nista added. "Whether you're rushing to work, fueling up pre-workout, or just want a better breakfast option in your freezer, these deliver."Available Two Ways:Order Online: Ships frozen nationwide at cleaneatzkitchen.comGrab In-Store: Available now at all 120+ Clean Eatz cafe locations across 23 states (find your nearest cafe at locations.cleaneatz.com)Price: $4.99 per burritoABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHENClean Eatz Kitchen is revolutionizing how America eats with chef-crafted, macro-friendly meals that prove healthy food doesn't have to be boring. Co-founded by Don and Evonne Varady in 2013, the company has grown to 120+ cafe locations across 23 states and ships frozen meals nationwide with no subscriptions required.For more information, visit cleaneatzkitchen.com or locations.cleaneatz.com

