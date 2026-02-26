Clean Eatz Kitchen Launches GLP-1 Meal Plan for Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Mounjaro®, Zepbound® Users — No Subscription Required

Dietitian-designed, high-protein meals start at $8.99/serving — the most affordable dedicated GLP-1 meal delivery option without a weekly subscription.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Eatz Kitchen , the national meal delivery brand, has launched a dedicated GLP-1 Meal Plan designed for users of semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound). The plan delivers high-protein, portion-controlled frozen meals starting at $8.99 per serving with no subscription required — making it one of the most affordable GLP-1 meal delivery services available nationwide.A November 2025 KFF poll found that one in eight U.S. adults currently takes a GLP-1 medication. Research shows up to 40 percent of weight lost on these drugs can be lean muscle mass, making high-protein nutrition critical. Clinical guidance recommends GLP-1 users consume significantly more protein than standard dietary guidelines suggest, but suppressed appetite makes hitting those targets difficult without structured meals.Several meal delivery services now offer GLP-1 options, but most require weekly subscriptions and charge premium prices. Factor’s GLP-1 Approved plan costs $11–$14 per meal with mandatory weekly auto-ship. CookUnity offers a GLP-1 Balance filter at $11–$14 per meal, also subscription-only. BistroMD charges $8–$13 per meal plus $19.95 shipping with required auto-delivery. Clean Eatz Kitchen’s GLP-1 Meal Plan is priced at $8.99 per meal with zero subscription, free shipping over $85, and a frozen format that lets users eat on their own schedule as appetite fluctuates.Each meal averages 30 grams of protein and 300–500 calories. Meals ship flash-frozen via UPS Ground and store in the freezer for months, eliminating the food waste common with fresh meal delivery services that expire within seven days. “GLP-1 users don’t eat on a subscription schedule, so we don’t sell on one,” said Jason NIsta, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. “Order when you need meals, skip when you don’t. That’s it.”The GLP-1 Meal Plan is available at cleaneatzkitchen.com/products/glp-1-meal-plan-delivery. The company has also published a GLP-1 nutrition guide at https://www.cleaneatzkitchen.com/a/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-the-glp-1-diet-what-to-eat-for-optimal-results and an independent comparison of GLP-1 meal delivery services at https://www.cleaneatzkitchen.com/pages/best-meal-delivery-for-glp1 About Clean Eatz KitchenClean Eatz Kitchen offers chef-prepared, dietitian-designed frozen meals shipped nationwide. Meal plans include Weight Loss, High Protein , Gluten-Free, GLP-1, and Build Your Own, starting at $7.50 per meal. No subscriptions. Free shipping over $85. More at cleaneatzkitchen.com.

