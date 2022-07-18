Maropost Appoints Michael Schirrmacher as its SVP of Sales for Europe and Managing Director for the UK
Maropost, the leading unified commerce platform, announces the appointment of Michael Schirrmacher as SVP of Sales for Europe and Managing Director for the UK.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The announcement follows a series of other recent high-profile executive appointments for the rapidly growing SaaS unicorn and continues to cement its position as the global leader in unified commerce software.
By offering a best-in-class eCommerce, Retail POS, Wholesale Management, Marketing Automation and Help Desk solution all under the one roof, Maropost has attracted thousands of leading brands to switch to a more streamlined and powerful technology stack.
Schirrmacher will add even further impetus to the company’s expansion into Europe and take its unique offering to a market that is hungry for technological innovation. His announcement paves yet another step in the company’s plans for a public listing.
Schirrmacher has over 20 years of experience working in the ecommerce technology space and has build long lasting relationships with leading industry players in the UK and Europe. He was most recently the VP of Fast for the UK and prior to that the Managing Director and VP for the UK at Bloomreach, where he transformed the business from a UK start-up into a global market leader in digital experience solutions.
"Michael brings a wealth of sales and operational leadership experience to Maropost. Without doubt, he will transform the way European businesses run their omnichannel operations by spearheading our growth within the region. We’re extremely excited to have him join the team.” said Maropost CEO, Ross Andrew Paquette.
“Maropost offers something truly revolutionary to European commerce merchants – a new, smarter way to run their businesses and deliver unified customer experiences. I can’t wait to join the team and introduce Maropost’s proven digital transformation capabilities to every merchant in the region!” Schirrmacher added.
ABOUT MAROPOST
Maropost is the world’s leading unified commerce platform and helps manage business-critical operations, including eCommerce, In-store Retail POS, Marketing Automation and Help Desk Management.
Founded in 2011 by Ross Andrew Paquette and Jagdeep Singh, Maropost has been featured in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list multiple years in a row.
The company serves customers across multiple channels, such as eCommerce, retail, media and publishing, and travel and hospitality. Trusted clients include Mercedes-Benz, HP, the New York Post, Luxottica and Shop.com.
Ross Paquette
Maropost
+1 888-438-3152
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other