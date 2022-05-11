Submit Release
Sell in More Places with Maropost, CrescoData and Kogan NZ

Maropost and CrescoData release a new integration with Kogan.com to simplify online sales to commerce merchants in New Zealand

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrescoData is one of Maropost’s key partners, providing best-of-breed integration services to many marketplaces worldwide. Currently, Maropost Commerce Cloud customers can automate their Kogan marketplace listings, inventory and orders.

Today, the two companies are announcing a brand new integration with Kogan.com NZ – specifically for the New Zealand audience.

In partnering with CrescoData, the Kogan.com New Zealand add-on allows sellers to access Maropost Commerce Cloud's established back-end system and sell on the Kogan.com New Zealand Marketplace, automating marketplace listings, inventory and orders seamlessly.

“This partnership offers excellent connectivity services to many marketplaces for our customers. Ultimately, this is what matters most – to provide solutions and experiences that help our customers grow their business quickly. We’re excited to now offer the same level of service to our customers in New Zealand,” – says Lazar Monin, Director of Marketplace at Kogan.


This add-on provides a white-labeled solution that allows merchants to sell on multiple sites through the syncing of products. This includes:

Self-serve Kogan category mapping
Auto-synced stock levels
Order management
Order shipments

“We’re excited to offer another convenient and automated way for our customers to sell through new channels. CrescoData has been a fantastic partner for years (named our Strategic Partner of the Year in 2021), and it’s evident why. Integrations like these broaden the horizons for our merchants, and we’re proud to empower them to do more,” – says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and founder of Maropost.

This new integration and a strategic partnership enable both companies to quickly roll out new apps and services that help drive sales and deliver automation benefits for commerce merchants in the New Zealand region.

Maropost, CrescoData and Kogan.com are continuously improving their integration and are working together to bring even more extraordinary solutions like these to commerce merchants around the world. Learn more about this integration here.

About Kogan.com
The Kogan brand is renowned for price leadership through digital efficiency. The company is focused on making in-demand products and services more affordable and accessible.
About CrescoData

The CrescoData Commerce Connect Platform is available via Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Its full stack of product features are available through its Commerce-in-the-Cloud Suite. This enables customers to develop, run and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure associated with developing and managing the service.

About Maropost

Maropost is Canada's fastest-growing SaaS startup, offering a global marketing automation platform that helps B2C companies with audience engagement, customer acquisition and revenue growth. Founded in 2011 by Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost has been featured in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list multiple years in a row.

The company serves customers across multiple channels, such as ecommerce, media & publishing, travel & tourism and more. Some of the brands that have trusted Maropost as their marketing automation provider include Mercedes-Benz, BioTrust, the New York Post, Haymarket Media, and Shop.com

Sell in More Places with Maropost, CrescoData and Kogan NZ

