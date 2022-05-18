Maropost Appoints Ambuja Rajaratnam as its New Chief Financial Officer
Maropost, the leading unified omnichannel commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Ambuja Rajaratnam as Chief Financial Officer.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 featured company for multiple years in a row, Maropost’s impressive global growth journey shows no signs of slowing down.
Maropost was founded in 2011 by Ross Andrew Paquette and Jagdeep Singh. In just over a decade, the company has firmly established itself as the leading unified platform for eCommerce, Retail POS, Marketing Automation and Help Desk.
The addition of Rajaratnam to the Maropost executive suite paves another critical step in the tech unicorn’s plans for a public listing.
Rajaratnam has over 20 years of experience working in multinational and high growth software companies. She joins Maropost from SOTI, a leader in enterprise business mobility and IoT solutions.
Previously, Rajaratnam spent 12 years at OpenText, accumulating a wealth of experience in financial planning & analysis, M&A and corporate accounting.
"We’re extremely excited to welcome Ambuja to Maropost as our new CFO," said Maropost CEO Ross Andrew Paquette. "Ambuja brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience. This, combined with her proven track record of scaling high-growth companies, will be a huge asset as we enter our next phase of global expansion — and cement our market position as the only truly end-to-end unified solution for all facets of omnichannel commerce.”
Rajaratnam echoed Paquette's sentiment, noting, “Maropost is one of the fastest-growing and most exciting companies in the SaaS space, and I’m truly honored to join such a strong executive leadership team. Maropost is extremely well-positioned for massive growth and expansion. I look forward to taking the business and our unique customer offering to even greater heights.”
ABOUT MAROPOST
Maropost is the leading unified omnichannel commerce platform that helps manage business-critical operations, including eCommerce, In-store Retail POS, Marketing Automation and Help Desk Management.
The company serves customers across multiple channels, such as eCommerce, retail, media and publishing, and travel and hospitality. Trusted clients include Mercedes-Benz, HP, the New York Post, Luxottica and Shop.com.
