FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 18, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

410-260-1488

Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 6, 2022, the District Court in Baltimore County launched an E-rent Pilot Program allowing landlords with property in Baltimore County to electronically file failure to pay rent documents into the court. Landlords and management companies who typically file multiple complaints at one time have the ability to e-file their documents using certified bulk filing service providers. A list of certified providers is available on the Judiciary's e-filing and landlord-tenant web page.

“The use of electronic filing technology will provide a convenient system of filing for landlords and improved notifications for tenants while allowing the courts to provide more robust data reporting,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. “This data will assist in directing resources to landlords and tenants in the jurisdictions most in need. We are confident this pilot will be a model of success for the entire state.”

Initially, Baltimore County will be the only jurisdiction offering the e-rent pilot for landlords. The remainder of Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) counties will be scheduled to offer the same service after there is an assessment of the Baltimore County pilot project. E-filing will become mandatory for landlords for all landlord-tenant case types in MDEC jurisdictions following the Baltimore County pilot and an assessment of the pilot’s success. Currently, MDEC includes all Maryland jurisdictions with the exception of Prince George’s County and Baltimore City.

Additional details and instructions can be found on Judiciary’s e-filing and landlord-tenant web page.

###