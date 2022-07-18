Monday, July 18

Majority of state supports offering abortions to out-of-state residents, according to WA Poll

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was met with broad opposition in Washington state, according to a recent statewide poll. Results from the WA Poll, conducted among 825 Washington adults earlier this month, showed strong pushback to the Supreme Court ruling — making abortion one of the top issues on voters’ minds in the weeks following the Roe v. Wade decision. While most opposition came from female and Democrat respondents, feelings of disagreement generally increased with residents’ education and household income. Meanwhile, male and Republican respondents showed the strongest backing of the ruling, according to poll results. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

Climate change prompts a push away from natural gas

While the gas industry describes heat pumps as “not a silver bullet,” many do consider them a major weapon in the battle to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Heat pumps not only provide efficient space heating but double as air conditioners, because they can transfer warm air in either direction. They offer protection against heat waves and allow Pacific Northwesterners to close their windows and breathe filtered air when forest fire smoke invades the region. An estimated 40% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is attributed to buildings, and half of home energy demand is for space and water heating. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Ryan Berry)

Climate change is pushing hospitals to tipping point

When an unprecedented heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest last July, emergency rooms sought any way possible to lower the core body temperatures of patients coming in droves with heat-related ailments. Many emergency departments in the region began putting people in body bags filled with ice to help safely adjust their temperatures. But despite their lifesaving efforts, around 1,000 excess deaths occurred from the brutal heat. The scramble to save lives paints the challenging reality that many hospitals and medical workers are facing again this year as severe weather-related health emergencies escalate because of extreme climate events. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Spencer Platt)

