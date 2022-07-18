Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,676 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Urges Supreme Court to Oppose Biden Admin’s Efforts to Re-Imple­ment Pol­i­cy Releas­ing Crim­i­nal Ille­gals Back into the Unit­ed States 

Attorney General Paxton filed a brief in the United States Supreme Court opposing the Department of Justice’s request to stay a district court order vacating the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) September 2021 Immigration Prioritization Memorandum. Federal law requires DHS to detain certain aliens who have committed crimes and aliens with final orders of removal, but DHS’s Memorandum ignores those requirements.

In an earlier win for the State of Texas, the district court vacated DHS’s Memorandum, concluding that it violated the Administrative Procedure Act because it was contrary to law, arbitrary and capricious, and procedurally invalid. Despite the Biden Administration’s efforts, the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit declined to stay that ruling. The Supreme Court should also deny the request of a stay pending appeal.

“President Biden implemented unlawful immigration priorities, allowing illegal aliens convicted of dangerous felonies to be released back into our country despite Congress’s clear instructions,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I have urged the Supreme Court to put a stop to this in order to protect Texas’s communities.”

To read a copy of the brief click here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Urges Supreme Court to Oppose Biden Admin’s Efforts to Re-Imple­ment Pol­i­cy Releas­ing Crim­i­nal Ille­gals Back into the Unit­ed States 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.